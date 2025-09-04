Worrying Trend: Arab-Israelis Increasingly Involved In Terrorism

The Haifa District Attorney’s Office on Thursday filed an indictment against a resident of Baqa al-Gharbiyye, an Arab town in northern Israel, for pledging allegiance to Islamic State (ISIS) and planning an attack on Israeli security forces.

In a joint statement, the Israel Police and Shin Bet warned that the case highlights a “worrying rise in Israeli Arab involvement in terrorism, influenced by the ongoing war.”

The suspect, 25-year-old Najib Dick, was arrested in recent weeks. Investigators said he joined ISIS after swearing allegiance, watched ISIS content online—including execution and beheading videos—and, amid his increasing religious fervor and the war in Gaza, began considering an attack on Israeli security forces.

This case follows a series of recent indictments tied to ISIS support. In May, two brothers and a 15-year-old from Arara were charged after allegedly pledging allegiance to ISIS, contacting a Syrian handler for instructions on building explosives, and planning a car bomb attack in Tel Aviv.

Two months earlier, a 17-year-old from Jisr a-Zarqa was indicted for repeatedly pledging allegiance to ISIS and plotting an attack in Hadera. Police found documents on bomb-making in his possession at the time of his arrest.

