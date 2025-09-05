Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CHASDEI HASHEM: Philadelphia Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, Released from Hospital

Bichasdei Hashem, YWN is pleased to report that the Zkan Roshei Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetsky, shlita, Rosh Yeshiva of Philadelphia, has been released from the hospital.

As previously reported, the Rosh Yeshiva had been hospitalized in July in critical condition, with doctors stating that only a miracle could save him. The Rosh Yeshiva had been in deep septic shock with virtually no chance of recovery.

Now, in an incredible turn of events, the Rosh Yeshiva has been discharged from the hospital, a development that has brought tremendous joy and gratitude across Klal Yisrael.

Please continue to say Tehillim for Shmuel ben Ita Ettil for a refuah sheleima.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

