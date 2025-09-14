“He’s A Bad Guy’: President Trump Calls For Far-Left Liberal Donor George Soros To Be Tossed In Prison

President Donald Trump is once again making George Soros a centerpiece of his political attacks, calling on Saturday for the billionaire Democratic donor to “be put in jail” and reviving his push to prosecute one of the most prominent financiers of liberal causes.

The president’s remarks came in an interview with NBC News, just days after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk — an ally whose death has shaken the GOP grassroots. Trump told NBC he wants to see the country “heal,” but added that “we’re dealing with a radical left group of lunatics, and they don’t play fair and they never did.”

Asked specifically about Soros, Trump didn’t hesitate. “He’s a bad guy,” Trump said. “He should be put in jail.”

Soros, 94, has been a longstanding target for Republicans, who cast his philanthropy and political spending as the engine of progressive infrastructure.

Last month, in a fiery Truth Social post, Trump threatened Soros and his son Alexander with RICO charges — a law typically reserved for mob bosses, biker gangs and corrupt enterprises. “George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more,” Trump wrote. “Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country.”

He ended the post with a pointed warning: “Be careful, we’re watching you!”

On Friday, Trump leaned in further. Appearing on Fox & Friends, he announced that his administration is “going to look into Soros” for possible RICO violations. That line drew attention given the irony: Trump himself was indicted under the statute in 2023 in a Georgia case alleging election interference.

The Open Society Foundations, the network founded by Soros and now chaired by Alexander Soros, rejected Trump’s accusations outright.

“The Open Society Foundations do not support or fund violent protests. Allegations to the contrary are false, and the threats against our founder and chair are outrageous,” the group said in a statement. “Our mission is to advance human rights, justice, and democratic principles in the United States and around the world. We stand for fundamental freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.”

