Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Ex-PM Olmert Apologizes For Death Of Hamas Leader’s Son In Al Jazeera Interview

Ex-PM Olmert.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said over the weekend that he regrets the death of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya’s son in Israel’s strike in Qatar last week.

Speaking in an interview with the terror-supporting Qatari media outlet Al Jazeera, Olmert said, “There are senior Israeli officials who need to be tried for their crimes. The Israeli government gave orders to kill Palestinians. Killing the negotiators means that you don’t want negotiations and you don’t want to release the hostages. I want to say that I’m sorry for Al-Hayya’s son and his wife—they shouldn’t have been victims. We kill terrorists, and we will continue to fight terror.”

Olmert also used the platform to attack Netanyahu, claiming, “Netanyahu does not represent us and does not represent Israel. I am making every effort to bring him down.”

Likud Minister Miki Zohar responded to the report by stating, “Olmert is a convicted criminal who repeatedly slanders Israel in the world only because he was caught in his corruption and served a prison sentence. He is a dangerous and vengeful man with zero values ​​and is fundamentally corrupt, who receives a platform in some of the media only because he expresses the ‘right opinions.’ What a bushah.”

In May, Olmert told the BBC that “what Israel is doing now in the Gaza Strip is close to being a war crime.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Chareidi Beit Shemesh Resident Convicted Of Spying For Iran

Former Shin Bet Chief: “No Info Days Later; Hamas May Have Been Hit Harder Than Reported”

Israeli Assessment: Qatar Is Assisting Hamas In Hiding Results Of Strike On Doha

Behind The Scenes Of The Summit In Qatar & Why Israel Should Be Concerned

BD”E: Rav Dovid Kamenetzky Zt”l, Son Of Harav Shmuel Kamenetzky Shlit”a

BD”E: Harav Daniel Lehrfield Zt”l, Rosh Yeshivas Bais Yisroel In Eretz Yisroel

Charlie Kirk’s Alleged Assassin Lived With Male Roommate Identifying as a Woman, FBI Confirms

“This Is Something I Intend to Fulfill”: Zohran Mamdani Promises To Arrest Israeli PM Netanyahu If He Comes To New York

Netanyahu Hints At Failure Of Attack On Hamas Leaders In Doha

WSJ: Israel Launched Missiles Into Space 1,500 Kilometers From Doha