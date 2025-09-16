Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 BREAKING: NY Judge Drops Terrorism Charges Against Luigi Mangione, Lets Murder Count Stand

A judge on Monday dismissed terrorism charges against Luigi Mangione in New York state’s case over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson but he kept the state’s second-degree murder charges against the Ivy League graduate.

Mangione’s lawyers argued that the New York case and a parallel federal death penalty prosecution amounted to double jeopardy. But Judge Gregory Carro rejected that argument, saying it would be premature to make such a determination.

It’s Mangione’s first court appearance in the state case since February. The 27-year-old Ivy League graduate has attracted a cult following as a stand-in for frustrations with the health insurance industry. Dozens of his supporters showed up to his last hearing, many wearing the Luigi video game character’s green color as a symbol of solidarity. His April arraignment in the federal case drew a similar outpouring.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

IDF Confirms: Ground Op In Gaza City Has Begun; Defense Minister Katz: “Gaza Is Burning”

Report: Netanyahu Notified Trump of Doha Strike Nearly an Hour in Advance, President “Didn’t Say No”

Goldknopf Demands That Over 60 Chareidim In Military Prison Be Freed For Rosh Hashanah

MAILBAG: Create A “Tomchei Mosdos” To Support Tuition Payments And Keep Our Schools Afloat

“All Bets Are Off”: Trump Warns Hamas After Reports Hostages Being Used as Human Shields

WATCH: U.S. Military Hits Another Alleged Venezuelan Drug Vessel, Killing Three Suspected Narcotraffickers

Yeshivah Bochur Jumps From Porch To Escape Military Police; Over 30 Chareidim Arrested Since The Morning

CRIME CRACKDOWN: Trump Deploys National Guard To Memphis, Calling It A ‘Replica’ Of His Move In Washington

Ex-FBI Agent Warns Hamas Propaganda and Fundraising Network Is Deeply Embedded In U.S.

Agudath Israel Works with Federal Agencies to Safeguard Arba Minim in Transit