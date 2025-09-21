MAILBAG: “You’re Always Welcome” Is Not Enough — Invite Your Lonely Brothers And Sisters In!

Klal Yisroel is a nation of rachmanim bnei rachmanim. For every imaginable need, we have created organizations and gemachim—tailor-made to fill not only basic necessities but even luxuries.

And yet, I feel compelled to raise awareness of a situation that is often overlooked. It has been spoken about, but clearly not enough.

Too many Yidden—neighbors, friends, even relatives—are left alone. As Yomim Tovim approach, the pain of loneliness is magnified. It is not enough to simply say, “You’re always welcome.” Such an open-ended statement puts the burden on the person who is already vulnerable, making it even less likely that they will reach out.

We all know the tremendous mitzvah of hachnasas orchim. But perhaps we need a chizuk, a reminder of how to extend ourselves in a way that makes a guest feel truly wanted and comfortable. Our words must be chosen with care, so the individual never feels like a burden. Too often, even well-intentioned invites can sound like mere obligation. This is where extra sensitivity is required, especially for someone who is emotionally fragile.

Picture yourself staring at the calendar, wondering where you will be for the upcoming seudos. It’s overwhelming. I’ve heard from people who said they would rather sit alone than ask if they could join a Shabbos or Yom Tov table. That cannot be. We can, and we must, do better—starting now.

As we prepare our menus, shop for the Yom Tov, and set our tables, let’s add this life-saving duty to our checklist: reach out. Think of the almanah or single parent who may or may not have their children for Yom Tov. The older single whose family lives far away. The neighbor whose circumstances leave them without a place to go. These are real neshamos among us, and it takes just a few moments to make them feel included.

With today’s ease of communication, it’s simpler than ever to send a personal text, email, or—better yet—a short voice note that feels warmer. Even if you’ve told them in the past, “Just come whenever you’d like,” that often isn’t enough. Many perceive general invitations as insincere, even when they’re not. A clear, personal, heartfelt invite is what makes the difference.

Loneliness is a heavy burden. The depth of despair it can bring, especially when everyone else is enveloped with family and simchas Yom Tov, is frightening. It’s not someone else’s achrayus. It’s ours.

We, Am Yisroel, are rachmanim bnei rachmanim. Let’s ensure that each of our brothers and sisters feels thought of, cared for, and included.

In the zechus of being nosei b’ol chaveiro, may the Ribbono Shel Olam show rachamim and extra care for each and every one of us.

Sincerely,

R.E.

