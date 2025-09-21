“Suicide APCs:” How Israel’s Robots Are Saving Lives & Changing The Battlefield In Gaza

Since the start of the operation in Gaza, the IDF’s innovative robotic system has become a central weapon: advanced APCs are being sent to blow up booby-trapped buildings, neutralize explosives, and prepare the ground for the entry of ground forces—saving soldiers’ lives and providing a glimpse of the battlefield of the future.

Dubbed on Gazan social media as “suicide APCs,” these machines have attracted widespread attention from residents who film and track their movements—a phenomenon reported by Army Radio on Sunday morning.

The program began with unmanned engineering “Panda” bulldozers but was later shifted to repurposed, older U.S.-made “Zelda” armored personnel carriers, which the IDF has in ample supply in storage. The IDF’s ground technology unit then created a launcher device that enables an APC to transport explosives to a target, withdraw, and detonate the charge remotely.

In recent days the system has been used dozens of times on a daily basis, demolishing hundreds of buildings across the Gaza Strip. The IDF says that the system has neutralized thousands of explosive devices and spared many soldiers’ lives.

“This system has become one of the most dramatic combat tools in Gaza,” a senior officer said.

The IDF is also testing additional versions: robotic APCs to carry supplies to frontline units and armed versions equipped with machine-gun systems capable of detecting and engaging terrorists.

“Imagine what 100 robotic APCs could do—entering terrain ahead of troops to clear the way. This is the battlefield of the future, and we will be the first in the world to do it,” the officer added.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)