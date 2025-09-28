Gunman Attacks Michigan Mormon Church, Killing Multiple in Deadly Trail of Fire and Gunfire

A man rammed his truck through the front entrance of a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, opened fire on worshippers, and set the building on fire, before being shot dead by police.

The attack, which began around 10:25 a.m., left two people dead and at least eight others injured. Police said the number of casualties could rise as investigators sift through the charred remains of the church.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, an Iraq War veteran from Burton, Michigan. Police fatally shot Sanford after a pursuit outside the burning building. Investigators subsequently found IEDs (homemade explosives) inside Sanford’s vehicle.

“This was a targeted attack on a place of worship during one of the most sacred times for these families,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said at a press conference.

More than 200 congregants were inside when Sanford allegedly drove his pickup truck through the glass doors of the church, before firing an assault-style rifle into the crowd. Witnesses described chaos as families scrambled for cover. Minutes later, flames engulfed the building, which partially collapsed before firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

Two victims have been confirmed dead: a 62-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who succumbed to smoke inhalation. Three of the injured — including two children — remain in critical condition.

Investigators are probing Sanford’s background for possible motives, including writings found at his home.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the assault “unspeakable” and pledged state support.

