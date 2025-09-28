Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Gunman Attacks Michigan Mormon Church, Killing Multiple in Deadly Trail of Fire and Gunfire

A man rammed his truck through the front entrance of a Mormon church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, opened fire on worshippers, and set the building on fire, before being shot dead by police.

The attack, which began around 10:25 a.m., left two people dead and at least eight others injured. Police said the number of casualties could rise as investigators sift through the charred remains of the church.

Authorities identified the suspect as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford, an Iraq War veteran from Burton, Michigan. Police fatally shot Sanford after a pursuit outside the burning building. Investigators subsequently found IEDs (homemade explosives) inside Sanford’s vehicle.

“This was a targeted attack on a place of worship during one of the most sacred times for these families,” Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said at a press conference.

More than 200 congregants were inside when Sanford allegedly drove his pickup truck through the glass doors of the church, before firing an assault-style rifle into the crowd. Witnesses described chaos as families scrambled for cover. Minutes later, flames engulfed the building, which partially collapsed before firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

Two victims have been confirmed dead: a 62-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman who succumbed to smoke inhalation. Three of the injured — including two children — remain in critical condition.

Investigators are probing Sanford’s background for possible motives, including writings found at his home.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called the assault “unspeakable” and pledged state support.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

3 Responses

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 1 Seriously Injured In Attack In The Shomron

Trump Says “All Are On Board” For His Plan To End Gaza War: “We Have A Real Chance For Greatness In The Middle East”

Fourth Within A Week: Another Jerusalem Toddler Dies Of Measles

Revealed: Trump’s 21-Point Gaza Plan Garnering Praise from Arab Allies

Defiant At The UN: Netanyahu Vows Israel “Must Finish the Job” Against Hamas Despite Global Backlash

Thousands of Yidden Stranded Across Eastern Europe on Way Back From Uman; Thousands To Spend Shabbos In Tents [SEE FOOTAGE]

“If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies”: Superintelligence Will End Humanity, Computer Scientists Predict

Israel to Blast Netanyahu’s UN Speech Into Gaza via Border Loudspeakers

MAILBAG: Is Sending Our Sons To Yeshiva Worth It When Considering The Bad Parts?

🚨 Former FBI Director James Comey Charged With Lying to Congress as Trump Demands Prosecution of ‘Enemies’