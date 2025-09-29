President Trump Hosts 14 Chabad Rabbis For 20 Minute Oval Office Meeting

President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet hosted a delegation of 14 Chabad rabbis from across the U.S., led by Rabbi Levi Shemtov, in the Oval Office today.

During the roughly 20-minute meeting, the rabbis presented the President with a silver tzedakah box in honor of Education and Sharing Day, a celebration established in tribute to the Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Rabbi Abraham Shemtov, Chairman of Agudas Chassidei Chabad International and the Rebbe’s Shliach to the White House, led the delegation with his son, Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Executive Vice President of American Friends of Lubavitch-Chabad and senior Shliach in Washington, DC.

L to R: Mr. Jared Kushner, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, EPA Administrator Hon. Lee Zeldin, White House Staff Secretary Will Scharf, White House Liaison to the Jewish Community Martin Marks, Commerce Secretary Hon. Howard Lutnick, Chaplain (Maj) Mendy Stern, USA, Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz (Chabad Lubavitch of South Dakota – Sioux Falls, SD), Rabbi Mendel Lifshitz (Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho – Boise, ID), Rabbi Mendel Feller (Chabad Lubavitch Upper Midwest – St. Paul, MN), Rabbi Kasriel Shemtov (Chabad Lubavitch of Michigan- W. Bloomfield, MI), Rabbi Yoseph New (Chabad Lubavitch of Georgia – Atlanta, GA), Rabbi Abraham Shemtov, (Chairman, Agudas Chassidei Chabad – International Chabad-Lubavitch movement) who led the delegation, The President, Rabbi Levi Shemtov (Executive Vice President, American Friends of Lubavitch – Chabad, Washington, DC), Rabbi Mendy Herson (Dean, Rabbinical College of America – Morristown, NJ), Rabbi Yehoshua Harlig (Chabad of Southern Nevada – Las Vegas, NV), Rabbi Aaron Lipskar (CEO, The Aleph Institute – Surfside, FL), Rabbi Ovadia Goldman (Oklahoma City, OK), Rabbi Eitan Webb (Secretary, Chabad on Campus International – Princeton, NJ), Rabbi Eli Shemtov (Young Professionals, American Friends of Chabad – Lubavitch – Washington, DC), Ms. Jennifer Korn, Director, White House Faith Office, Paula White, Senior Advisor to the President for Faith Policy.