“Tucker Central”: Mark Levin Accuses VP Vance Of Leaking Anti-Israel Messages From The White House

Fox News host Mark Levin lashed out Monday at what he said was a coordinated campaign inside the White House to undermine Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — and pointed the finger squarely at Vice President JD Vance’s office.

The outburst followed a string of anonymously sourced comments from Trump administration officials trashing Netanyahu ahead of his high-stakes meeting with President Donald Trump, where the president presented his plan to end the Gaza war.

One Trump adviser told Axios that special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner are “at their wits’ end with Israel,” warning that Netanyahu would be to blame for “enabling Hamas and doing nothing for the Palestinians who have so many humanitarian needs” if he rejected the deal. Another administration official was blunter: “Everyone — and I mean everyone — is exasperated with Bibi.”

A third official knocked Netanyahu for sparring with conservative media personality Tucker Carlson, saying, “Stop talking about Tucker. Stop getting influencers here to be your propaganda. It’s not helping you. It’s not helping Israel. And it sure isn’t helping us get a peace deal.”

Levin, long one of Netanyahu’s most vocal defenders in conservative media, erupted online. “Who are these ‘White House insiders’ trashing Israel and Netanyahu all day today?” he wrote on X. Levin then accused Vance’s team of orchestrating the leaks: “Tucker central is the VP’s office. They despise Netanyahu. I truly hope it’s not them. But it’s clearly someone.”

The host called the anonymous sniping “a scandal,” arguing that the administration’s aides are “undermining the president” and “pushing a propaganda campaign” that singles out Israel while ignoring “a single terrorist group or terrorist country.”

The clash comes against the backdrop of Levin’s yearlong feud with Carlson over Israel and broader foreign policy. The two ex-Fox colleagues have repeatedly clashed, with Levin accusing Carlson of fueling anti-Israel sentiment on the right.

Tensions escalated after Carlson made remarks at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service earlier this month that were widely criticized as anti-Semitic. Levin urged conservatives to “speak out” before “irreversible damage is done to our country, our movement, and our party.”

“This is a real cancer that is metastasizing and leads to horrendous consequences,” Levin warned.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)