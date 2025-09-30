SHOCK: 15% Of Italians “Entirely Justify” Physical Attacks Against Jews

A new poll has revealed alarming levels of tolerance for antisemitic violence among Italians, as demonstrations against Israel’s offensive in Gaza continue to sweep the country.

According to the survey, conducted September 24–26 by pollster SWG and published Tuesday, around 15 percent of Italians said they consider physical attacks on Jewish people “entirely or fairly justifiable.”

The findings did not stop there. Eighteen percent of respondents said they believe antisemitic graffiti in public spaces is a legitimate form of expression. Roughly one in five Italians also stated it was reasonable to attack professors who voiced pro-Israeli positions or for businesses to turn away Israeli customers — views that mirror incidents already reported by Italian media.

The poll underscores what Jewish leaders and watchdog groups have described as a dangerous surge in antisemitism in Italy. The results highlight how protests over the war in Gaza are being used as a backdrop for rhetoric — and in some cases actions — that target Jewish people directly, rather than Israeli policy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)