TIMELY MAILBAG: To the Satmar Community of Williamsburg

This is not just another election — and this is not just another political choice. What happens now will shape the future of our city, our neighborhoods, and our children’s lives for generations to come. History will remember who stood firm for their people — and who turned away when unity and courage were most needed.
Our community has reached a rare and thoughtful consensus. Despite past grievances, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to support Andrew Cuomo — not out of forgetfulness, but out of responsibility. We recognize the grave danger that a Mamdani mayoralty would pose to our way of life, to our institutions, and to the values that define us.
And yet, we are troubled and pained that one of our own could so dramatically disregard the deep concern and genuine fear felt across our communities. To break ranks now is not independence — it is recklessness. It divides our voice and weakens the unity that has always been the source of communal strength.
Too often, we see decisions made behind closed doors — decisions that do not reflect the will, interests, or priorities of our people. This is not a time for silence or surrender. It is a time to remember that our loyalty must always be to our community, our children, and our future — not to fleeting political promises or personal advantage.
We call upon the responsible and respected voices of the Satmar Kehilla — the rabbonim, the askonim, and all those who care deeply about our future — to act now. Stop this runaway train before it causes lasting harm. Do not allow an endorsement to be made in our name or yours that undermines the unity, safety, and integrity of our broader community. And it must be known that after the distasteful videos of the Mamdani coronation in various Williamsburg Sukkos went viral, an endorsement by even ONE leading Satmar Askan (and not the Satmar kehilla) will be seen as a full blown Satmar endorsement. Don’t confuse your voters or the rest of Klal Yisrael. They and we deserve better.
This is a defining moment — one that will be remembered long after the votes are counted. The decisions made today will echo for years to come.
History is watching. Let it remember that we stood together — for our people, our values, and our future.
Signed,
Chesky Weiss – Brooklyn, NY
I couldn’t agree more. That they could even consider voting for Mamdani is mind blowing
This is dangerous. Satmar must urgently and unequivocally clarify that Momdani is not a candidate who represents Jewish interests. Silence now will be interpreted as approval. If, G-d forbid, he wins, you can deal with him then—but right now, the community needs clear guidance. Anything less is a betrayal of our values
Just to be clear no one endorsed mamdani like one of the askanim said later in a interview mamdani came to them asking to meet them in the words of the askan “ what it looks like hes winning the election why should i push him away and then he’ll win the election and we’ll need help from him and them he’ll tell us you pushed me away now i should help you so this was no endorsement by any means just a backup plan in case he does win the election
The Satmar community isn’t voting for Mamdani. They invited him for a conversation to build bridges on the expectation he’s very likely going to win and become the next mayor and the Jewish community will have to deal with him. Nevertheless, they’ll be voting against him on the hope he doesn’t win.
Whatever the Satmar Williamsburg Kehilla wants, I want too. May H”M Br”cha everyone Satmar.
What the Satmar askanim did over Sukkos was a serious misstep. By associating with Momdani, they inadvertently gave him legitimacy in the eyes of many community members. For some, it even felt like a tacit endorsement. The situation is made worse by the fact that many in our community rely solely on local Satmar publications for news—they don’t have internet or access to broader media. So when they see askanim celebrating with someone who is vocally anti-Israel (even if for different reasons), they assume it’s acceptable to support him.
“Despite past grievances, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to support Andrew Cuomo — not out of forgetfulness, but out of responsibility. We recognize the grave danger that a Mamdani mayoralty would pose to our way of life, to our institutions, and to the values that define us.”
But you do not recognize (regardless of not having any “forgetfulness” of) the actual grave danger that Antiochus already has been “to our way of life, to our institutions, and to the values that define us.”
Hasinah mekelkeles es Hashurah. Don’t let your hatred of the Zionist state confuse you into thinking he is not such a bad guy. If he can’t condemn Hamas and wants to globalize the intifada, that means he wants every Jew in the world dead. Show me one antisemite that differentiates between Jews who have one hashkafa or another, Aint no such thing. If Mamdani gets elected, EVERY Jew will have a target on his head. He may not send the NYPD banging on your door, but at the very least, he will turn a blind eye to any pogroms instigated against our community.
Even if his policies were worthwhile, he would still be a danger. Kal ve chomer if his policies alone will destroy the city you live in. ( and no, he will not be able to deliver all the free goodies he is promising.
I really hope that your anti Satmar Zionist agenda will be crumbled this Tuesday by a big Mamdani win!!!
The Zionist fear mongering approach is so disgusting, it’s about it slaps the face of all the so-called Yiddish news sites
Good letter Chezky! You made your point well: you weren’t forceful enough though! Satmar’s endorsement carries huge electorate power. We, the masses, need their clear endorsement! The numbers prove the point. Please Satmar, do what’s right.
here is the scoop
this is one satmar macher, who has played polotics with some success he went out on a limb and endorsed adams over young , hochul over zeldin, blasio…
their polssters feel that madami has it in the bag wether it be 5 points or 15
finally in this game they do what works for them
I spoke to my Satmar Relatives. They really plan on voting for Mamdani- on their own. Satmar is not giving guidance on who to vote for and they’ve picked up that this is an acceptable choice. I always thought Satmar’s Anti Zionismi was benign; this is showing that it isn’t