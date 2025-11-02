TIMELY MAILBAG: To the Satmar Community of Williamsburg

This is not just another election — and this is not just another political choice. What happens now will shape the future of our city, our neighborhoods, and our children’s lives for generations to come. History will remember who stood firm for their people — and who turned away when unity and courage were most needed.

Our community has reached a rare and thoughtful consensus. Despite past grievances, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to support Andrew Cuomo — not out of forgetfulness, but out of responsibility. We recognize the grave danger that a Mamdani mayoralty would pose to our way of life, to our institutions, and to the values that define us.

And yet, we are troubled and pained that one of our own could so dramatically disregard the deep concern and genuine fear felt across our communities. To break ranks now is not independence — it is recklessness. It divides our voice and weakens the unity that has always been the source of communal strength.

Too often, we see decisions made behind closed doors — decisions that do not reflect the will, interests, or priorities of our people. This is not a time for silence or surrender. It is a time to remember that our loyalty must always be to our community, our children, and our future — not to fleeting political promises or personal advantage.

We call upon the responsible and respected voices of the Satmar Kehilla — the rabbonim, the askonim, and all those who care deeply about our future — to act now. Stop this runaway train before it causes lasting harm. Do not allow an endorsement to be made in our name or yours that undermines the unity, safety, and integrity of our broader community. And it must be known that after the distasteful videos of the Mamdani coronation in various Williamsburg Sukkos went viral, an endorsement by even ONE leading Satmar Askan (and not the Satmar kehilla) will be seen as a full blown Satmar endorsement. Don’t confuse your voters or the rest of Klal Yisrael. They and we deserve better.

This is a defining moment — one that will be remembered long after the votes are counted. The decisions made today will echo for years to come.

History is watching. Let it remember that we stood together — for our people, our values, and our future.

Signed,

Chesky Weiss – Brooklyn, NY

