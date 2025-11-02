MAILBAG: What Truly Frightens Me Isn’t Hamas, Iran, Or Antisemitism—It’s Us

I am terrified. Not about what will happen in the election on Tuesday. Not about the rising antisemitism across the world. Not about Hamas, Iran, or any of their terrible allies. I am terrified of the machlokes in Klal Yisroel that is boiling over.

There’s no need to cite mareh mekomos to understand how destructive machlokes is. Chazal tell us again and again that it consumes both the righteous and the wicked, and it has been tearing apart the Jewish people for over two thousand years.

Let me be clear: I am not taking sides, nor am I claiming to know what is right or wrong. The question of military service and the proper path forward is far beyond me—or any individual. It is for the Gedolei Yisroel to decide, and our obligation is to follow their guidance faithfully.

But what frightens me is what we are witnessing: Jew fighting Jew, publicly and painfully, for the entire world to see. That alone should terrify every one of us. There is no way such conflict ends well. Maybe this is part of Hashem’s plan, maybe it’s what we deserve—but as a nation, we must try to find a way to make peace before tragedy strikes.

So here is my small thought. It may not be much, but perhaps it’s something.

We cannot solve the great national issues on our own, but we can make peace in our own circles. Let’s show Hashem that we are ready to sacrifice for shalom.

If you’ve had a falling out with a business partner, a friend, or a relative—pick up the phone. Try to make peace. If you have no one you’re at odds with, seek opportunities to extend kindness to those outside your usual circle. Invite the family no one ever invites. Let go of a grudge when you’re not included in a simcha. Be more understanding of those who don’t share your views or minhagim. Give others the benefit of the doubt.

If we as a community show that we can love every Jew—not only the ones in our shul, not only those who think like us or serve Hashem like we do—then our machlokes will be proven to be l’shem Shamayim. And perhaps that will be our greatest protection in these dangerous times.

Yes, we must follow the direction of the Gedolim and never compromise the honor of Torah, even when it leads to disagreement. But at the same time, we can counterbalance that with an overwhelming outpouring of love, respect, and compassion—for every Jew, no matter who they are or where they come from.

If we can do that, maybe Hashem will look down and say, “They are My children, and they want peace.”

Signed,

A Terrified but Hopeful Jew

