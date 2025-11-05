AND SO IT BEGINS: Jewish FDNY Commissioner Resigns One Day After Mamdani Election Victory

Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, one of the few high-profile Jewish officials in New York City government, abruptly resigned Wednesday morning — just hours after Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani’s election as mayor.

Tucker, a philanthropist and businessman who has led the FDNY for just over a year, will step down on December 19. His sudden departure comes amid growing unease within city agencies and Jewish community circles following Mamdani’s polarizing victory and his history of anti-Israel statements.

The commissioner, 61, had been scheduled to fly to Israel later Wednesday to meet with that nation’s fire service leadership — a visit now canceled in the wake of his resignation. Tucker will return to his private security firm, T&M Protection Resources, which he helmed before joining Mayor Eric Adams’ administration.

While Tucker did not publicly state his reasons for stepping down, the timing — the morning after Mamdani’s ascension — immediately fueled speculation that the election played a role.

“It’s impossible to ignore the symbolism,” one City Hall insider said. “Tucker has been a bridge between New York’s Jewish community and city government. His exit the morning after Mamdani’s win sends a loud message.”

Mamdani, 34, a self-described democratic socialist and fierce critic of Israel, made headlines earlier this year for accusing political opponents of being “Zionists” and refusing to denounce pro-Hamas activists. His election has rattled Jewish New Yorkers, many of whom see his rise as emblematic of the city’s leftward shift and growing tolerance for anti-Israel and anti-Jewish rhetoric.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)