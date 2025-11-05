FLATBUSH HATE: Felder, Sutton Respond To Vile Vandalism At Magen David Yeshiva

Following the shocking discovery that a vandal had defaced the Magen David Yeshiva building with swastikas, Senator Sam Sutton and Councilman Simcha Felder immediately visited the scene on McDonald Avenue and Avenue S to survey the damage. More of the same hateful vandalism was soon identified at the Jewish cemetery on McDonald Avenue near Avenue J.

The representatives were briefed by NYPD and Shomrim on the early details of the ongoing investigation by NYPD Hate Crimes and joined the effort to remove every last trace of the hateful symbols from the yeshiva building.

“We will not be intimidated. Together, we’ve built a thriving community with a foundation unlike any other. The collaboration between our Shomrim and the NYPD is a perfect example of that strength. Every time we’ve faced hate, we’ve stood united and emerged stronger. Our answer will always be unity, resilience, and fearless pride in who we are,” said Councilman Simcha Felder.

