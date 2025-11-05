“Aspirational Jihad”: FBI Nabs Two New Jersey Men in Expanding ISIS Terror Plot Investigation

Two men from Montclair, New Jersey, have been arrested as part of a sweeping federal terror investigation with potential ties to an ongoing counterterrorism probe in Detroit.

Federal agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) took one suspect — a 19-year-old Montclair resident — into custody Tuesday morning inside the Terminal B food court at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Authorities say the man, identified by multiple sources as Tomas Kaan Jimenez-Guzal, had allegedly expressed a desire to train with ISIS and had made plans to travel to Turkey with the possible intention of crossing into Syria. Two officials described his plans as “aspirational,” but said the threat level rose after he appeared to accelerate his departure plans in response to news coverage of federal raids in Detroit connected to a separate terror investigation.

Jimenez-Guzal reportedly arrived at Newark Airport on Tuesday morning for a 12:30 a.m. Wednesday flight to Istanbul. Given the apparent change in his travel timeline, JTTF agents moved swiftly to detain him before he could board. He is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Newark later Wednesday.

A second Montclair man, identified as Milo Sederat, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. Details surrounding his alleged involvement remain unclear, and federal authorities have not said whether the two men are directly connected to the Detroit case.

Officials cautioned that the suspects could face charges unrelated to the Detroit raids as the investigation continues. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey, the FBI, and NYPD Intelligence are leading the probe, but all declined to comment.

Federal investigators are now examining possible communications and online footprints that could establish ties between the Montclair suspects and individuals detained in Detroit last week.

“This investigation is far from over,” one senior law enforcement official said. “We’re looking closely at whether this was part of a broader network or simply two individuals inspired by extremist ideology.”

