MAILBAG: We’ve Seen This Before — and It Rarely Ends Well for the Jews

Over the past thousand years of Jewish history, we’ve rarely remained in one country for more than 80 to 120 years before the social or political climate turned against us. From England to Spain, from Poland to Germany, each thriving Jewish community eventually reached a point where life became unsustainable and was forced to move on.

Our grandparents arrived in America roughly a century ago, seeking the freedom and stability denied to earlier generations. But as we look around today, that historical rhythm feels unsettlingly familiar.

American politics is shifting. The Democratic Party, once strongly supported by Jewish voters, has moved steadily toward a more liberal and radical ideology. Many in our community turned to the Republican Party but even there, we now see a rise in open antisemitism and growing hostility toward Jewish and pro-Israel values.

As younger generations—shaped by new ideologies and often indifferent or even hostile to Jewish concerns gain influence, we must acknowledge a sobering truth: we are approaching that historical 100-year mark once again.

That said, there is no reason to panic or run. America remains, for now, a country of opportunity and safety. But we owe it to ourselves to be honest and realistic, to recognize the direction of change, and to prepare with open eyes. History teaches best when we are willing to listen.

Shloimy B.

The views expressed in this letter are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of YWN. Have an opinion you would like to share? Send it to us for review.