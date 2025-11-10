🚨 Trump Issues Sweeping Pardons To 77 Allies, Including Giuliani, Powell, And Other 2020 Election Figures

In a dramatic late-night move, President Donald Trump granted pardons to 77 individuals connected to the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, including close allies Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and attorney Kenneth Chesebro.

The White House made the announcement late Sunday, with the full list shared just before 11 p.m. on X by Trump’s clemency advisor, attorney Ed Martin.

Those pardoned include several figures accused of involvement in efforts to submit alternate slates of electors in states won by Joe Biden — such as Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan.

Also among the recipients were former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and other aides from Trump’s 2020 campaign, who prosecutors alleged were part of a plan to send “fake elector” names to Congress in an attempt to keep Trump in office.

Other notable names include John Eastman, Christina Bobb, and Boris Epshteyn — all of whom were central players in legal and political efforts following the 2020 election.

The official statement concluded with a pointed clarification: “This pardon does not apply to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.”

