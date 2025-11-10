NYPD Officials Meet With Organizers Ahead of Massive Kinnus Hashluchim [PHOTOS]

With thousands of Shluchim expected to arrive in Crown Heights this week, the Kinus Hashluchim committee gathered with New York City law enforcement officials to finalize security protocols for the upcoming International Conference of Chabad Shluchim.

Led by Rabbi Mendel Kotlarsky, coordinator of the conference, the annual meeting was productive, with both sides reviewing the comprehensive security measures needed to ensure the safety and success of the largest annual gathering of Jewish leaders. Officials from the 71st and 77th precincts, Brooklyn South, the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau, were all represented at the meeting, which was held in the Jewish Children’s Museum.

“We are extremely grateful to the members of the NYPD for their continued partnership in ensuring the safety of the thousands of Shluchim and community leaders gathering in New York for the Kinus,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky. “Security is our top priority. Our goal is to provide an environment where every participant feels safe and can fully experience the purpose and spirit of the gathering.”

The Kinus Hashluchim is the largest gathering of rabbis in the world. More than 6,500 leaders from 111 countries will converge on New York this week. For five days, they draw strength and inspiration from each other and from the Rebbe’s vision.

This year’s conference comes at a critical time. Jewish communities are facing a sharp rise in antisemitism and yet an equally strong surge in Jewish pride and practice.

Many Shluchim serve as the only Jewish presence in their cities or regions. As the global support system of the Jewish people, the impact of the gathering promises to reverberate across the globe.

Photos: (Credit: Itzik Belenitzki/Kinus.com):

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)