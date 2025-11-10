Chronically Ill Chareidi Youth Imprisoned Without Access To Vital Treatment

A Chareidi youth who suffers from several serious illnesses and requires daily medication and close medical monitoring was arrested at the Tel HaShomer draft office a week ago after arriving to regulate his status in accordance with the law.

The youth later told his parents that his hands and feet were handcuffed “like he was a dangerous criminal,” and he was imprisoned in a military jail without access to the medication he needed. For several days, he asked for the medication but received no response.

His medical condition deteriorated rapidly in prison. As his condition worsened, the army transferred him—handcuffed—to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera for treatment. After administering IV fluids and initial care, the attending physician instructed the army to immediately transfer him to the Jerusalem hospital where he is regularly treated, warning them that his medical condition is complex.

The army, however, refused and returned him to his cell.

As of Sunday night, he remained under arrest, without proper care. He suffers from an eye condition requiring special drops, and he has still not received them, placing him at risk of damage to his eyesight and even blindness.

According to the Emet L’Yaakov B’Yisrael organization, this outrageous and disturbing incident is not an isolated one.

“From the testimonies and inquiries we received this past year, a disturbing picture emerges of a consistent policy of discrimination, neglect of medical needs, and serious violation of basic rights and safety of Chareidi conscription candidates, in direct violation of legal, military, and ethical obligations,” the organization stated.

They report dozens of documented complaints from bnei yeshivos and Chareidi draft-age youth, many with severe medical conditions verified by medical professionals and even by Bituach Leumi. Despite clear diagnoses, IDF officials continue to imprison ill Chareidi youth, endangering their lives and blatantly ignoring medical recommendations.

Meanwhile, non-Chareidi candidates with identical medical conditions are released immediately—sometimes even without a second medical review.

The organization stated that this reflects systematic, sector-targeted discrimination against Chareidi conscription candidates and the assumption that they are “ideological draft evaders,” even when their cases are clearly and medically documented.

The organization emphasized that the rights of Chareidi youth are being violated, including the transfer of severely ill Chareidi candidates to induction bases under police escort rather than to hospitals; denial of legal counsel or medical accompaniment; unofficial orders “from above” to avoid releasing Chareidi candidates, even when medically justified; and imprisoning ill Chareidi candidates against doctors’ recommendations, to the point of life-threatening situations.

Two additional formal complaints were submitted in recent months describing similar cases where ill Chareidi conscription candidates were repeatedly imprisoned against medical instructions, reaching life-threatening situations.

Despite repeated appeals to the army and the ombudsman, no substantive response or corrective action has been taken.

The organization stated, “This conduct constitutes a blatant violation of the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty; of IDF orders prohibiting the detention of a soldier/candidate whose medical or mental state prohibits holding them in custody; of the principle of substantive equality as established by the Supreme Court; of the duty to protect human life, as established in Supreme Court rulings; and of basic principles of law. It is inconceivable that an ill young man is imprisoned solely because he is Chareidi. We will not rest until this injustice is corrected and the law is enforced equally.”

The organization is demanding the immediate release of the detained young man and a full legal exemption; an in-depth investigation into military professionals involved in similar cases; a uniform, equal protocol for all ill conscription candidates, without sector-based discrimination; and criminal or disciplinary charges against any military personnel who acted unlawfully or endangered lives.

Attorney Natan Rosenblatt, representing the organization, warns that if a satisfactory response is not received by Tuesday at noon, an urgent petition will be filed to the Supreme Court demanding the young man’s immediate release, a court order forbidding detention of medically ill candidates before full medical review, and formal recognition that the current enforcement policy toward Chareidi conscription candidates constitutes unlawful discrimination.

