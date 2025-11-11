White House Mockingly Endorses Anti-American Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Leaving The US

The White House endorsed Rep. Ilhan Omar’s departure from the United States on Monday, sharing an image of President Donald Trump waving goodbye through a McDonald’s drive-thru window in a taunting message telling the Somali-born congresswoman to “go back.”

The post — published on the official White House X account — came in response to a resurfaced video of Omar saying she wasn’t concerned about deportation.

“I have no worry, I don’t know how they’d take away my citizenship and like deport me,” Omar said in the clip, originally recorded on The Dean Obeidallah Show in October. “But I don’t even know like why that’s such a scary threat. Like I’m not the 8-year-old who escaped war anymore. I’m grown, my kids are grown. Like I could go live wherever I want.”

Hours later, the White House’s account replied to the video with a 2024 photo of Trump grinning and waving through a McDonald’s window in Pennsylvania — the captionless image a mocking “bon voyage” to Omar. The photo, taken during a 2024 campaign stop when Trump briefly worked the fry station, immediately went viral, sparking outrage from Democrats and glee from many of Trump’s supporters.



Omar, 43, fled war-torn Somalia as a child in 1991 and spent years in a Kenyan refugee camp before her family was granted asylum in the United States. She became a U.S. citizen in 2000 and later rose through Minnesota politics, becoming the first Somali-American and one of the first Muslim women ever elected to Congress in 2018.

Trump has a long-running feud with Omar and other members of the left-wing group of lawmakers known as “The Squad.” Earlier this month, he again called on her to leave the country, writing on Truth Social, “She should go back!” — a comment attached to a video of Omar speaking Somali.

The president also claimed in September that Somalia itself wasn’t interested in taking her back. “You know, I met the head of Somalia,” Trump told reporters. “And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said, ‘I don’t want her.’”

Omar dismissed the remark as fiction. “From denying Somalia had a president to making up a story, President Trump is a lying buffoon,” she shot back. “No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously.”

During his first term, Trump told Omar and three other progressive lawmakers to “go back” to their “broken and crime-infested countries.” Omar at the time accused Trump of “stoking white nationalism” and said he was “angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.”

