Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mexico Unveils Plans To Build A Supercomputer That Will Be The Most Powerful In Latin America

FILE - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum speaks at her first state-of-the-nation address at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sept. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Mexico unveiled plans Wednesday to build what it claims will be Latin America’s most powerful supercomputer — a project the government says will help the country capitalize on the rapidly evolving uses of artificial intelligence and exponentially expand the country’s computing capacity.

Dubbed “Coatlicue” for the Mexica goddess considered the earth mother, the supercomputer would be seven times more powerful than the region’s current leader in Brazil, José Merino, head of the Telecommunications and Digital Transformation Agency.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said during her morning news briefing that the location for the project had not been decided yet, but construction will begin next year.

“We’re very excited,” said Sheinbaum, an academic and climate scientist. “It is going to allow Mexico to fully get in on the use of artificial intelligence and the processing of data that today we don’t have the capacity to do.”

Merino said that Mexico’s most powerful supercomputer operates at 2.3 petaflops — a unit to measure computing speed, meaning it can perform one quadrillion operations per second. Coatlicue would have a capacity of 314 petaflops.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

FINALLY: Judge Dismisses Georgia Election Case Against Trump After New Prosecutor Declines to Pursue Charge

Jewish FDNY Chief Who Quit After Mamdani Victory Slams Mayor-Elect’s Anti-Israel Message

Massive Siyum Bavli And Yerushalmi Event Held at Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

4 Jews Injured, 1 Seriously, After Arabs With Clubs Attack Them In Gush Etzion

Going Away for Shabbos? Leave Early — The Highways Will Be Jammed Due to Thanksgiving

WORRYING REPORT: Islamic Jihad Is Quietly Forming A Military Force In Syria

Ben Yeshiva from Beit Shemesh Arrested For “Draft Dodging”

SCANDAL: Leaked Call Shows Trump Envoy Coaching Kremlin on How to Persuade the President

IDF Officials Warn: “Israel Must Disarm Hamas; Trump Plan Not Working”

WILD FOOTAGE: Military Police Try To Arrest Ben Torah, Protesters Overturn Police Car, 3 Arrested