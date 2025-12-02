“Hates Jewish People, Hates Everybody”: Trump Unleashes on Ilhan Omar While Hammering Minnesota Fraud Case

President Donald Trump used a routine Cabinet meeting Tuesday to launch an extraordinary barrage against Rep. Ilhan Omar, turning a discussion of Minnesota’s $1 billion Feeding Our Future fraud scandal into a broadside against one of his most frequent progressive antagonists and the Somali-American community she represents.

Trump repeatedly branded Omar a “terrible person,” claiming she “hates everybody” and “contributes nothing” to the country.

“When I see somebody like Ilhan Omar… I’ve watched her complain about our Constitution, how she’s being treated badly,” Trump said. “Hates Jewish people, hates everybody. And I think she’s an incompetent person. She’s a real terrible person.”

The president then pivoted from Omar to the sprawling fraud case — one of the largest in U.S. history — in which federal prosecutors say over $1 billion in taxpayer funds meant to feed low-income children was siphoned off by shell nonprofits and fake vendors, many tied to Minnesota’s Somali community.

“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country,” Trump said of Somali immigrants. “Your country stinks and we don’t want them in our country.”

The comments mark one of Trump’s harshest attacks yet on Minnesota’s Somali population, a community he has long portrayed as emblematic of what he calls “failed Biden migration policies.” His remarks come just days after charging that Minnesota is being “taken over” by immigrants, and a week after the Justice Department announced charges against the 78th defendant in the Feeding Our Future case.

“You know, our country is at a tipping point,” Trump said. “If we keep taking in garbage into our country… Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage.”

Omar — who fled civil war in Somalia as a child and became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress — fired back within minutes.

“His obsession with me is creepy,” she wrote on X. “I hope he gets the help he desperately needs.”

The Minnesota Democrat, a frequent target of Trump’s attacks dating back to his first term, has largely dismissed Trump’s rhetoric as politically motivated.

Trump’s remarks, however, underscored how heavily he intends to lean on the massive Minnesota fraud case — and on Gov. Tim Walz’s handling of it — as a political cudgel.

“I think the man’s a grossly incompetent man,” Trump said of Walz, who has faced bipartisan criticism over oversight failures that allowed the fraud to go undetected for years.

At least 59 defendants have already been convicted in the scheme, which federal prosecutors say involved brazen theft from pandemic-era nutrition programs, including fabricated meal sites, fake invoices, and photos of meals pulled from the internet.

The scandal has roiled Minnesota politics, inflamed immigration debates, and provided Trump with fresh ammunition as he pushes for sweeping immigration restrictions, including what he has called a “permanent pause” on migration from poor nations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)