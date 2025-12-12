WAVING THE WHITE FLAG: Fox News Conservative Says Republicans Will Get Crushed In Midterm Elections

Fox News host Jesse Watters declared Wednesday that Republicans are likely to lose their House majority in next year’s midterm elections, even as he predicted “the strongest economic year” since the 1980s.

Watters’ comments came during a heated segment on The Five, where the hosts debated affordability and economic messaging. Amid widespread public frustration over high prices, Democrats have begun campaigning aggressively on lowering costs. A new Fox News poll shows only 36 percent of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy.

Watters dismissed Democratic arguments outright.

“They have no credibility at all on any domestic policy,” he said. “They’re running on fixing a problem they created, and they won’t tell you how they’re gonna fix it. They don’t have a plan to lower prices.”

Co-host Jessica Tarlov pushed back, noting that Democrats could lower prices quickly by reversing Trump’s tariffs, which economists say have raised costs on everything from electronics to food.

“Repeal tariffs,” she said.

“No one is running on that, Jessica,” Watters shot back. “Not a single person. You haven’t said it. No one’s talking about revoking the trade deals.”

Watters argued that the economy is poised for a dramatic turnaround, crediting Federal Reserve rate cuts, slowing inflation, and Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which will eliminate taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security income while unleashing business tax cuts and foreign investment.

“Next year is gonna be insane,” Watters said. “Housing costs are gonna come down. Incomes are gonna go up. You’re gonna see big AI centers sprout up. They’re projecting next year to be the greatest economic year since the ’80s.”

Still, he said, it likely won’t be enough to save Republicans at the ballot box.

“Will it be enough to save the Republicans in the midterms? Probably not, but that’s okay,” Watters said. “This is a long-term deal. You’re gonna lose the House. You may keep the Senate. I’ll take that.”

Watters then turned his fire back on Democrats, accusing them of raising the cost of college, healthcare, and gas.

“And what are you gonna do with power?” he said. “You’re gonna do nothing, or you’re gonna do the same thing you did last time, which is open the border, spend trillions of dollars, and make prices go up again.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)