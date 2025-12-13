Snow Expected Tonight Across New York And New Jersey: Forecast, Totals

A quick-moving storm is expected to bring the first meaningful snowfall of the season to New York and New Jersey tonight, with most of the snow falling between midnight and 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow will move in late Saturday and continue into early Sunday morning, dropping 2 to 3 inches in interior locations and 3 to 5 inches in New York City, Northeast New Jersey and along the coast. Some areas on eastern Long Island could between 4 and 6 inches.

Forecasters say the snow may start wet in some places but will become lighter and more powdery overnight as temperatures fall.

According to the latest NWS maps:

NYC: 3–4 inches

Newark: about 3.0 inches

White Plains: 2.8 inches

Islip: 4.7 inches

Westhampton: 5.3 inches

Montauk: 4.5 inches

Northern Orange County: Just under 2 inches

The snow may end by around 7 a.m. Sunday in most of New York City and northern New Jersey, with it continuing until around 10 a.m. on Long Island and southeastern Connecticut.

