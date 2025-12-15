U.S. Jewish Groups Urge Tighter Security at Public Chanukah Events After Deadly Sydney Attack

Leading Jewish groups in the United States are urging all Jewish organizations to ratchet up security measures at public events — including restrictions on access — following the deadly mass shooting that targeted a Chanukah celebration on a popular Australian beach.

The groups — including three which specialize in security issues — said Jewish public events in the coming days should be open only to people who had been screened after preregistering.

“Provide details of location, time, and other information only upon confirmed registration,” the groups’ advisory said. “Have access control (locks and entrance procedures) to only allow known, confirmed registrants/attendees into the facility/event.”

At least 15 people died in Sunday’s attack, which has fueled criticism that the nation’s authorities were not doing enough to combat a surge in antisemitic crimes. On Monday, Australian leaders promised to overhaul already-tough gun control laws after the targeted attack on Sydney’s Bondi Beach

Among those killed was Eli Schlanger hy”d, assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and an organizer of the family Chanukah event.

Just a year earlier, Rabbi Schlanger had urged his fellow Jews to be uncowed in the face of rising antisemitism, voicing this message, “Be more Jewish, act more Jewish and appear more Jewish.”

Chabad centers worldwide are going ahead with thousands of planned public menorah lightings and community Chanukah celebrations “while taking greater security precautions — calling on the Jewish community to drown out hate with greater light and goodness while mourning those lost and wounded in Sydney.”

(AP)