Watch: A Special Music Video by Heilig & Muzikalish

Heilig & Muzikalish is bringing soul-awakening melodies to serve as a conduit for elevation, connection, and heartfelt prayer, we gather world-renowned חזנים and a symphony of voices to co-create this magical experience of ascending to the heights of Tefila — עבודה שבלב —and open our hearts and souls to הקב״ה – We believe that the key to unlocking the heart for this עבודה is through singing together in community. This is why we are proud to be sponsoring and bringing such moments to the community.

Fargenigan – The Bethel Shabbos Niggun – Feat. Dudi Kalish

WATCH HERE: https://youtu.be/bHlPCyWHWJU

This special release is the theme melody for the Lechtig & Muzikalish Shabbos Chanukah program, a unique event combining inspiration, music, and the spirit of Chanukah.

Lechtig & Muzikalish – Shabbos Chanukah Event

Following the beautiful Yomim Noraim davening in Beth El, in which we had the blessing of elevating the holiest moments of the year, we are filled with joy to bring this Shabbos Chanukah event to the community. This time for the auspicious and light-filled moments of חנוכה and Shabbos. A moment that the beauty of Shabbos blends with the light of Chanukah.

This unforgettable Shabbos will include an elevated davening and shabbos of elevations and inspiration, culminating in a Friday night Tish of “Lechtig & Muzikalish’ – a night of heartfelt נגינה, connection, and ascension through niggunim and Torah. The evening will be led by world-class חזנים ומנגנים and inspirational speakers, for a night of unforgettable moments and everlasting inspiration.

