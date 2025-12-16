Advertise
CATSKILLS: Sullivan County Sheriff Hosts Chanukah Menorah Lighting With Community And Law Enforcement {VIDEOS & PHOTOS}

On the second day of Chanukah, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office hosted a menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration at the Sullivan County Government Center, bringing together members of the Jewish community and law enforcement from across the county.

The event was attended by representatives of the New York State Police, along with the police chiefs of Liberty, Monticello, Woodridge, and South Fallsburg. Community leaders in attendance included Rabbi Bernard Freilich, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, Simcha Bernath, and Jewish leaders from Monticello, Fallsburg, and Bloomingburg, who gathered in a show of unity and mutual respect to celebrate Chanukah.

Officials noted that the event highlighted the strong relationship between local law enforcement and the community, while emphasizing themes of faith, resilience, and togetherness during Chanukah.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

