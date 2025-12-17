Queens Councilwoman Sparks Firestorm After Calling for “Expulsion of Muslims” Following Chanukah Attack

A Queens Republican councilwoman is facing intense political backlash after posting — and later deleting — remarks calling for the “expulsion of Muslims” from Western countries in the aftermath of the deadly terrorist attack at a Chanukah celebration in Sydney.

Councilwoman Vickie Paladino, who represents parts of northeastern Queens, wrote on social media following the Bondi Beach attack — which killed 15 people and wounded dozens — that the West was facing a “global jihad” and suggested that drastic measures were needed to prevent future attacks.

“We need to take very seriously the need to begin the expulsion of Muslims from western nations, or at the very least the severe sanction of them within western borders,” one post read, warning of “another 9/11 or worse.”

The comments, which also included a repost describing Muslims as “evil animals,” were removed from Paladino’s account by Monday afternoon after outrage erupted across the political spectrum at City Hall.

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who will become New York City’s first Muslim mayor when he takes office next month, denounced the remarks as blatant Islamophobia.

“A million Muslims live in New York City. We belong here, as does every other New Yorker,” Mamdani wrote. “This is vile Islamophobia from the Councilwoman and it has no place in our city.”

Outgoing City Comptroller Brad Lander went further, calling for the City Council to formally censure Paladino.

“This is disgusting — and utterly unacceptable,” Lander wrote. “There are nearly one million Muslim New Yorkers — our neighbors, friends, co-workers, teachers, and our mayor-elect.”

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the language belonged “nowhere outside a white supremacist rally,” while incoming City Council Speaker Julie Menin, who is Jewish, said she personally asked Paladino to remove the post.

“Rhetoric that vilifies an entire community only serves to inflame tensions at a moment when New Yorkers must come together,” Menin said, though she stopped short of saying whether she would support formal disciplinary action.

Paladino, for her part, defended herself by saying the matter is a free speech issue, accusing Democrats and progressives of hypocrisy.

“It’s been clear for a while that progressives don’t value freedom of speech,” Paladino said in a statement, arguing that her critics ignore “toxic, violent, and anti-American rhetoric” from the political left, and adding that the backlash reflected an unwillingness to confront radical Islamist violence.

“Once again progressives are acting like the PR wing and defense attorneys for radical Islam after a wave of terror attacks,” Paladino said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)