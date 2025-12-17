Advertise
President Trump Warns Congress Is “Becoming Antisemitic” at White House Chanukah Party

President Donald Trump warned Tuesday night that antisemitism is growing inside Congress, using a White House Chanukah party to sound an alarm about waning support for Israel in Washington.

Speaking before an audience packed largely with Republican allies in the East Room, Trump devoted much of his remarks to touting what he described as his record of unwavering support for Israel. He lamented what he said was a dramatic erosion of Israel’s political influence in the United States.

“I will always be a friend and a champion to the Jewish people,” Trump said. “If you go back 10, 12, 15 years ago, at the most, the strongest lobby in Washington was the Jewish lobby. It was Israel. That’s no longer true.”

Trump went on to claim that antisemitism is increasingly entrenched in the House of Representatives, singling out progressive Democrats by name.

“You have to be very careful,” he said. “You have a Congress in particular, which is becoming antisemitic. You have AOC plus three; you have those people. Ilhan Omar, she hates Jewish people. And you have to be very careful, because there’s been a big change.”

Trump continued by warning that opposition to Israel is spreading beyond the House. “You have a lot of people in Congress that don’t like Israel,” he said. “They hate Israel… and obviously it’s getting progressively worse. Less so in the Senate, but the Senate is starting also. You get glimmers when I’m in the back rooms talking to people.”

The president also addressed global antisemitic violence, condemning Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and denouncing the deadly terror attack at a Chanukah celebration on Bondi Beach in Australia over the weekend, which left 15 people dead. “Please be vigilant and careful,” he urged attendees.

