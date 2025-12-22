BREAKING: Pedestrian Struck In Boro Park, Transported To Hospital In Traumatic Arrest

A serious accident occurred Monday morning in Boro Park when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 16th Avenue and 46th Street at approximately 11:40 a.m.

Boro Park Hatzolah paramedics rushed to the scene and transported the victim – reportedly an elderly male in his eighty’s – to Maimonides Medical Center in traumatic arrest. A name for Tehillim will be published once it becomes available.

Following the incident, the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad responded to conduct an on-scene investigation. As a result, 16th Avenue has been closed to traffic between 45th and 46th Streets.

Additionally, ongoing construction between 46th and 47th Streets has led to further road closures, resulting in two consecutive blocks being shut down. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)