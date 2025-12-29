Advertise
Republicans Demand Answers as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Wealth and Minnesota Fraud Collide

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A conservative watchdog group is scrutinizing the finances of Ilhan Omar as outrage intensifies over a massive fraud scandal in Minnesota and questions mount about the congresswoman’s rapid rise in personal wealth.

The National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) confirmed it is reviewing Omar’s financial disclosures, according to a report by the New York Post. NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty told the outlet his team is “certainly looking” at Omar.

The scrutiny follows the Post’s report that her husband’s venture capital firm quietly removed key officer details from public platforms as questions surfaced about Omar’s sudden wealth surge. Within roughly a year, Omar’s net worth jumped to about $30 million—an increase of approximately 3,500% from 2023—according to her disclosures.

Much of the increase is tied to businesses linked to her husband, Tim Mynett, including Rose Lake Capital, a Washington, D.C.-based venture firm, and a California winery. The Post reported Rose Lake Capital’s estimated value rose from near zero to between $5 million and $25 million in a year, while the winery’s valuation climbed to as much as $5 million. The firm has also touted officers’ experience managing tens of billions in prior assets; the recent removal of officer bios has raised further questions.

The developments come as Minnesota reels from the Feeding Our Future fraud case, in which hundreds of millions were allegedly siphoned from pandemic-era programs. Omar has blamed rushed COVID relief and weak safeguards. Republicans have called for broader investigations, saying Minnesota became a “fraud factory.”



