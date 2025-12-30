US Military Says Nearly 25 ISIS Fighters Killed or Captured in Recent Syria Operations

U.S. and partner forces have killed or captured nearly 25 Islamic State operatives in Syria following a wave of retaliatory strikes launched earlier this month, the U.S. military said, underscoring an intensified campaign to degrade the terror group’s remaining networks.

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, American and partner forces carried out 11 missions across Syria between Dec. 20 and Dec. 29, resulting in the deaths of at least seven ISIS members and the capture of the remaining operatives. The operations also destroyed four Islamic State weapons caches.

The missions followed large-scale U.S. airstrikes conducted on Dec. 19 against dozens of ISIS targets across Syria. Those strikes were launched in retaliation for an earlier attack on American personnel, CENTCOM said.

“CENTCOM and partners across Syria killed at least seven ISIS members and captured the remainder during 11 missions,” the command said, adding that the actions were part of an ongoing effort to disrupt ISIS’s ability to plan, coordinate, and carry out attacks.

The operations targeted what U.S. officials described as active ISIS cells, infrastructure, and logistical hubs, reflecting Washington’s continued focus on preventing the terror group from regrouping despite its territorial defeat in Syria and Iraq.

ISIS, formally known as the Islamic State, has continued to operate as an insurgent force in parts of Syria, launching sporadic attacks against local forces and coalition partners. U.S. military officials have repeatedly warned that sustained pressure is necessary to prevent the group from exploiting instability in the region.

CENTCOM did not disclose the specific locations of the missions or the identities of the partner forces involved but said the operations demonstrated continued coordination among U.S. troops and allied units operating on the ground.

The U.S. maintains a limited military presence in Syria focused on counterterrorism operations and supporting local partners. American officials have said recent strikes and raids are intended to send a clear message that attacks on U.S. personnel will be met with decisive force.

No U.S. casualties were reported during the Dec. 20–29 missions, and the military said operations against ISIS remnants will continue as needed to protect American forces and regional stability.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)