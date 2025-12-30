Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Train Collision Near Machu Picchu Kills Driver, Injures Dozens of Tourists

A head-on collision between two tourist trains near Peru’s famous Machu Picchu killed a train driver and injured at least 40 people on Tuesday, authorities said. The crash occurred on the railway route to the ancient Inca citadel, one of the country’s top tourist destinations, with the trains operated by Inca Rail S.A. and PeruRail S.A. Police have launched an investigation, and a regional health official said about 20 of the injured were in serious condition, while others sustained minor injuries. Several foreign tourists were among those hurt.

Images show the locomotives heavily damaged and facing each other on the tracks, with shattered glass scattered as emergency responders treated passengers. Authorities are reviewing the circumstances leading up to the crash to determine responsibility and prevent future incidents.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Threatens Vicious Response “Beyond Imagination” If Trump Backs New Israeli Strikes

Israeli President Herzog Denies Trump Claim That Netanyahu Pardon Is “On Its Way”

Yesh Atid Targets Children: Asks Supreme Court To Halt Funds Transfer For Chareidi Schools

The Enemy Within: “Arab Terror Army Could Make Oct. 7 Seem Like Small Potatoes”

Cabinet Secretary Raps Deputy AG: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Reduced Chareidi Enlistment!”

Republicans Demand Answers as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Wealth and Minnesota Fraud Collide

“Supreme Court Is Like A Child Throwing A Tantrum; Yitzchak Amit Has No Boundaries”

LANDMARK NEW FILM: As Israel Faces Growing Pressure, New Film Explores Torah’s Blueprint for National Security as Articulated by the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L

Yeshiva Bochur Tried To Register For Marriage And Discovered He’s Not Jewish

MAZEL TOV! Former Hostages Matan Zangauker and Ilana Gritzewsky Announce Engagement