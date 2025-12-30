Outgoing NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says He’ll Use Cryptocurrency to Fight Antisemitism

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday that one of his first priorities after leaving office will be an effort to use cryptocurrency and other technology-based tools to combat antisemitism, though he offered few details about how such an initiative would work.

Speaking at what was among his final press conferences as mayor, Adams said he was “excited about the next step” of his career and outlined plans that include writing a book, traveling, and pursuing education-related projects after his term ends.

“I also want to use cryptocurrency to go after violence, educate our children, and really deal with antisemitism that we’re seeing globally,” Adams said. “There’s a combination of back to school, doing my book, using technology like cryptocurrency to improve the lives of our children and go after hate in a real way, specifically antisemitism.”

When asked to elaborate on how cryptocurrency would be used in such efforts, Adams said the idea was still taking shape and did not provide specific proposals.

“It’s an opportunity to use technology — all types of technology — that I want to use,” he said. “Many people know that I’m a big technology person, and that’s another form of technology that has not been used, and I want to utilize it. I’ll have more to say in the years to come.”

Adams has been an outspoken supporter of cryptocurrency during his tenure as mayor, frequently promoting digital assets as a tool for innovation and economic growth. Earlier this year, he touted blockchain technology at a cryptocurrency summit, calling it a promising financial frontier.

During his time in office, Adams made combating antisemitism a stated priority. City data show that Jewish New Yorkers are targeted in hate crimes more than any other group, accounting for more incidents than all other groups combined. In recent months, Adams has issued executive orders and public statements emphasizing support for Israel and the Jewish community, particularly after withdrawing from the 2025 mayoral race.

Adams, who has served as mayor since 2021, will leave office at the end of the year. He will be succeeded by mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, who is set to take office on Jan. 1. Mamdani’s virulent anti-Israel positions have drawn criticism from community leaders and advocacy groups who have expressed concern about rising antisemitism in the city.

At his final Jewish community event earlier this month — a Hanukkah celebration — Adams described himself as a “Maccabee” and urged attendees to “stand up and fight for what is right.”

Adams said Monday that his post-mayoral plans would be announced in greater detail over time, including any formal initiatives related to technology and antisemitism.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)