STUPID HALL OF FAME: Trump Explains His High Aspirin Intake, Says He “Doesn’t Want Thick Blood Pouring Through My Heart”

President Donald Trump says he is taking a higher daily dose of aspirin than doctors typically recommend, citing concerns about heart health, according to an interview published today in the Wall Street Journal.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said in the interview. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Trump, 79, is the second-oldest person to serve as president, following his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden, who was 82 when he left office after dropping his 2024 reelection bid amid questions about his fitness for the job.

The president’s health has drawn increased public attention in recent months after bruises were observed on his hands, reports that he underwent imaging exams in October, and instances in which he appeared to close his eyes during public events.

According to the Mayo Clinic, daily aspirin use can reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke in some people over the age of 60, with a low-dose regimen most commonly defined as 81 milligrams.

Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, told the Journal that the president is taking 325 milligrams of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention, a dose that is four times higher than the standard low-dose recommendation.

The White House has previously said the bruising on Trump’s hands is the result of frequent handshaking. Officials also described the imaging exam reported in October as preventative.

Addressing those reports, Trump and Barbabella clarified in the interview that the president underwent a CT scan, not an MRI. Barbabella said doctors initially considered either test but opted for a CT scan “to definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues.”

The scan revealed no abnormalities, Barbabella said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)