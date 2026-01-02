Advertise
In NYC’s First Random Violence Of 2026, 72-Year-Old Injured After Being Pushed Into Oncoming Subway Train

A 72-year-old man was injured early Thursday after being pushed into the side of an oncoming subway train at a Bronx station, in what police described as a random act of violence.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the 161st Street–Yankee Stadium station, as the victim was waiting on the platform for a Manhattan-bound No. 4 train, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police said a suspect pushed the man, causing him to strike the side of the arriving train. Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was listed in stable condition.

Officers took a suspect into custody at the scene, police said. Charges were pending as of Thursday morning.

The incident marks the first reported case of random subway violence in New York City in the new year, according to police.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

