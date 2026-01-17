Three Patients Dead, Including Two Infants, as 15,000 NYC Nurses Remain on Strike

A massive nurses strike affecting three major New York City hospital systems has resulted in at least three deaths amid ongoing staffing disruptions, according to union officials.

The strike, which began Monday and involves nearly 15,000 nurses at Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, and NewYork-Presbyterian, is now in its sixth day, making it the largest and longest nurses’ walkout in New York City history.

A senior union official told reporters that at least three patients have died at Mount Sinai since the strike began, including two infants who reportedly died during delivery and a 24-year-old intensive care unit patient. The official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation, said the deaths were linked in part to gaps in care following the departure of experienced nursing staff.

“We’re hearing that more code blues are being called,” the official said, referring to emergency alerts signaling life-threatening medical crises. “Our patients are sicker, and more people are dying.”

The walkout is organized by the New York State Nurses Association, which is pressing hospital management for higher staffing ratios, wage increases, and the preservation of health benefits. Union leaders argue that hospitals’ reliance on temporary replacement nurses has strained care delivery and created unsafe conditions.

According to union representatives, substitute nurses brought in to maintain operations are overwhelmed and, in some cases, lack the specialized training required for high-acuity units such as intensive care. “There are some really unsafe things happening,” the union official said.

The strike has drawn political attention, including support from New York Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, while hospital executives maintain that contingency staffing plans are sufficient to ensure patient safety.

The dispute comes three years after a shorter nurses strike ended with contracts favorable to labor. This time, hospital systems have taken a more aggressive negotiating posture, raising concerns among unions and lawmakers as the standoff continues with no immediate resolution in sight.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)