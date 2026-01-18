Far-Right Influencer Nick Fuentes Says Trump’s Failure Is That He’s “Not Hitler”

Far-right activist Nick Fuentes attacked President Donald Trump, declaring during a livestream that his core grievance with Trump is not authoritarianism — but the absence of it.

“My problem with Trump isn’t that he’s Hitler,” Fuentes said Tuesday during his streaming show. “My problem with Trump is that he is not Hitler.”

The remark marked one of Fuentes’ most extreme public breaks yet with Trump and underscored how far the once-MAGA-aligned antisemitic influencer has moved toward an openly radical posture, even as he continues to command a growing audience on the right.

Fuentes used the comment as a rebuttal to left-wing figures who briefly applauded his earlier criticism of Trump. Last fall, a video in which Fuentes argued that Trump was “better than the Democrats for Israel, for the oil and gas industry, for Silicon Valley, for Wall Street” — but not “better for us” — drew praise from former Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), who commented, “Finally getting it Nick.”

On Tuesday, Fuentes made clear that any perceived overlap was illusory.

“You have all these left-wing people saying, ‘Why do I agree with Nick Fuentes?’” he said. “It’s like, I’m criticizing Trump because there’s not enough deportations, there’s not enough ICE brutality, there’s not enough National Guard. Sort of a big difference.”

Fuentes, an avowed antisemite who has previously praised Adolf Hitler, has become a flashpoint in the Republican Party’s internal struggle over extremism and foreign policy. His October interview with Tucker Carlson reignited debate over antisemitism on the right and deepened tensions between pro-Israel Republicans and an ascendant isolationist “America First” faction opposed to U.S. military support for Israel.

Once a vocal Trump supporter, Fuentes now leads the so-called “groyper” movement, which pushes nationalist and authoritarian positions well beyond the party’s mainstream. His show prominently features “America First” branding — a slogan increasingly contested inside GOP circles.

Trump has publicly attempted to distance himself from figures like Fuentes. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the president said Republican leaders should “absolutely” condemn antisemites and suggested they have no place in the party.

“No, I don’t. I think we don’t need them. I think we don’t like them,” Trump said when asked whether there was room in the Republican coalition for antisemitic figures.

Pressed specifically on Fuentes, Trump initially said he did not know him, before acknowledging that Fuentes attended a 2022 dinner alongside Kanye West. Trump said Fuentes had come as West’s guest and insisted he was unfamiliar with him at the time.

Trump also used the interview to emphasize his pro-Israel credentials, citing his nomination for Israel’s top civilian honor and calling himself the most supportive president Israel has ever had.

Fuentes, meanwhile, used the broadcast to speculate that Trump could ultimately order a U.S. strike on Iran, arguing that “Israel is holding our hand walking us down the road toward an inevitable war” — a claim that places him squarely at odds with both the White House and much of the Republican establishment.

