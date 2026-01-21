Feds Bring Hate-Crime Charges After Israeli Rabbi Is Brutally Assaulted Outside Manhattan Kosher Restaurant

A brutal antisemitic assault that took place in Manhattan in October has now resulted in federal hate-crime charges, as prosecutors announced the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

Federal prosecutors on Wednesday unsealed an indictment charging Alazim Baker, 29, of Irvington, New Jersey, with two counts of committing hate crimes in connection with violent attacks on visibly Jewish victims on October 27, 2025.

Boro Park Shomrim and Flatbush Shomrim worked closely with the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, using surveillance footage and investigative tools to help track the suspect’s movements and identify critical leads. Their coordinated efforts played a key role in advancing the case and bringing the suspect into custody.

The violence unfolded in broad daylight on a busy Manhattan block near a well-known kosher restaurant.

Prosecutors allege that Baker approached a visiting Israeli rabbi as the rabbi walked along the street wearing a yarmulke. Baker repeatedly and aggressively demanded, “What is your religion?” As the rabbi attempted to enter the kosher restaurant for safety, Baker allegedly blocked his path.

Baker then ripped the yarmulke off the rabbi’s head, threw it to the ground, stomped on it, spat on it, and punched the rabbi in the face with such force that the victim fell into the bike lane. As the rabbi lay on the ground, bleeding, Baker allegedly shouted, “Let me spit on that Jew.”

The assault caused bruising to the rabbi’s face and knee and, far more seriously, resulted in a brain bleed, according to federal prosecutors.

The violence did not stop there. Two other Jewish men, both wearing yarmulkes, attempted to intervene and help the injured rabbi. Baker allegedly responded with further antisemitic abuse, shouting statements including, in substance, “your people own everything,” “I want my reparation,” and “I’m going to jail today.”

Baker then allegedly punched one of the men in the head, causing pain and swelling that lasted for days. The second man observed what appeared to be brass knuckles on Baker’s hand.

Baker then chased him aggressively; while trying to escape, the victim collided with a large, hard object, suffering significant bruising and swelling to his leg for several days.

During the chaos, the injured rabbi was able to flee into the kosher restaurant to escape further harm.

Baker is charged with two federal hate-crime counts, each carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

In a statement, the FBI condemned the alleged conduct in strong terms, saying that Baker “allegedly committed despicable hate crimes against multiple members of the Jewish community,” and warning that such attacks “tear at the fabric of our communities.”

