Iranian State Media Claims 3,117 Killed in Protests, Rights Groups Say Toll More Than 20,000

Iranian official media reported Wednesday that 3,117 people were killed during the massive protests that erupted across the country in late December, a figure sharply disputed by human rights groups and opposition sources.

According to a statement by Iran’s Foundation for Veterans and Martyrs, cited by state television, 2,427 of those killed — including members of the security forces — are classified under Islamic law as “martyrs,” whom the regime described as “innocent” victims. Iranian authorities further claimed that 690 of the dead were “armed terrorists.”

Opposition groups and international rights organizations have placed the death toll significantly higher. Activists estimate that more than 12,000 people were killed, while the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, whose reports are cited by the United Nations, said at least 3,428 protesters have been confirmed killed so far and warned that the final toll could exceed 20,000.

The Iranian regime has characterized the protest wave as a “terrorist” event, claiming it was fueled and orchestrated by the United States and foreign actors. Iranian officials have described the unrest as violent “riots” and accused “terrorist elements” of destabilizing the country.

Human rights groups strongly dispute that narrative, saying thousands of civilians demanding political and economic change were killed by direct fire from Iranian security forces during what they describe as a brutal nationwide crackdown.

Last week, an Iranian official claimed around 3,000 people had been killed, including hundreds of security personnel, again blaming “terrorists” for the violence.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that the protests were initially “recognized as legitimate” but later turned violent after “foreign and local terrorist elements” became involved. He also warned that if another war were to break out, Tehran would not show restraint, and said the nationwide internet blackout was implemented to disrupt communication between protest organizers and what he called “terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)