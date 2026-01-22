Antisemitic, Nazi Signage Discovered at Jewish Community Campus in Charlotte

Antisemitic signage featuring Nazi imagery and explicit threats was discovered last week on the grounds of Shalom Park, a Jewish community campus in Charlotte that houses synagogues, schools and multiple communal organizations, including the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte.

A photograph of the sign, which circulated on social media, showed text reading: “Whether you swung to the left or whether you swung to the right, we will simply swing you by the neck. Join your local Nazis,” alongside an image of a noose hanging from a swastika.

The federation said the signage was discovered on the morning of Jan. 20 and removed promptly, before students arrived for the school day.

“Let us be clear: This imagery is not political speech or protest,” the federation said in a statement posted to Facebook. “It is hate. It is intimidation. And it is intended to unsettle, threaten, and dehumanize members of our community. While deeply disturbing, it does not define who we are.”

Federation officials said no buildings were entered and that the materials were removed quickly as a precaution. The organization said it is working closely with Shalom Park agencies, on-site security and law enforcement to ensure the incident is fully documented and investigated.

The episode comes as Jewish leaders and civil rights groups warn of rising antisemitic activity across North Carolina, mirroring a broader national trend. The Anti-Defamation League recorded 175 antisemitic incidents statewide in 2024, up from 151 the previous year, according to its most recent audit.

The North Carolina Democratic Party Jewish Caucus highlighted the increase last summer in an explainer on antisemitism, describing the rise in incidents as “a subject of increasing concern” tied to a nationwide surge in hate crimes.

Federation leaders emphasized that the response to the incident is focused on security and resilience, rather than fear.

“While deeply disturbing,” the statement said, “this act does not define who we are as a community.”

Local authorities have not yet announced whether suspects have been identified or whether charges will be filed.

