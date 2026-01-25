Tri-State Area Snow Updates 3:40PM ET

Here are some preliminary snowfall totals through 2pm:

JFK – 6.0″

LaGuardia – 7.1″

Manhattan 7.2″

Sheepshead Bay 8.0″

Newark – 8.0″

Allentown, PA: 9.2″

AC Airport, NJ: 5.9″

Philadelphia, PA: 7.4″

Reading, PA: 8.4″

Trenton, NJ: 7.2″

Wilmington, DE: 5.5″

Data from FlightAware now shows more than 30,000 U.S. flights have been disrupted by the storm. This total represents all delayed and canceled flights from Friday to Monday.

Five people were reported dead in New York City over the weekend amid freezing temperatures and snowfall, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said during a news briefing Sunday. Mamdani did not confirm the causes of death, or whether the deaths were weather-related.

“While we do not yet know their causes of death, there is no more powerful reminder of the danger of extreme cold and how vulnerable many of our neighbors are, especially homeless New Yorkers,” Mamdani said.

Mamdani added that it does not appear at this time that any of the victims were homeless.

Wondering if your NYC street has been plowed yet?

DSNY crews have been salting and plowing New York City streets since 5 a.m. Sunday, with teams spread out across the five boroughs. The city tracks its massive plowing operation through an online website with updated real-time information. Check it out here.

Power outages continue to surge across the South as freezing rain spreads across North Georgia and into South Carolina. Data from PowerOutage.com shows more than 1,045,000 customers are without power. Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana are seeing the most outages.

8 states now reporting more than one foot of snow