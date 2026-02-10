Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

STRANGER THAN FICTION: United Passenger Bound for Nicaragua Accidentally Flown to Tokyo

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

A routine flight to Central America turned into a transpacific odyssey for one traveler after a startling boarding error sent him halfway across the world without anyone noticing.

Víctor Calderón thought he was headed from Los Angeles to Managua, Nicaragua, with a planned connection in Houston. Instead, after settling into his seat and watching the hours tick by, he realized something was wrong. His “short” domestic flight was stretching toward six hours. When he questioned a flight attendant, he was stunned by the answer: the plane was bound for Tokyo.

By then, there was no turning back. Calderón remained on board until landing at Haneda Airport, where he waited for United Airlines to arrange his return to Los Angeles. He eventually restarted his journey, arriving in Nicaragua nearly two days late.

United initially offered him $300 in travel credit for the ordeal. After he documented hotel stays, clothing purchases, and other expenses totaling more than $1,000, the airline increased the offer to $1,000 in credits.

Aviation experts say such mix-ups, while rare, can happen when boarding scans fail, errors are overridden, or agents are distracted.

Some have blamed Calderón for missing obvious clues while others argue the airline’s systems should never allow the wrong passenger onboard.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Intelligence Reports on Hamas Invasion Plans Reached Netanyahu in 2018, Contradicting His Claims

PREPPING FOR ATTACK: Iran Buries Nuclear Entrances in Shadowy Bid to Protect Secret Stockpiles

Survey: One-Third of American Jews Faced Antisemitism in 2025, Most Alter Behavior To Avoid Targeting

Chareidi MKs Say Legal Adviser Is Thwarting Draft Law; Amit Segal Predicts Early Elections

HIGH-STAKES MEETING: Netanyahu Heads To Washington For Meeting With Trump, No Press Conference Scheduled

“Israel Must Act Now To Block Indonesian Soldiers From Entering Gaza”

1st Country: Indonesia Officially Confirms It Will Send Up To 8,000 Soldiers To Gaza

HaRav Landau: ‘Those Who Persecute Lomdei Torah Should Know—Yesh Din V’Yesh Dayan!’

UTTER DISGRACE: IDF Admits: “We Prevented Ben Torah From Laying Tefillin”

Another Arrest: Chabad Yeshiva Bochur Handed Over to Military Police