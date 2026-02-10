Advertise
In First, Israel Strips Two Convicted Terrorists of Citizenship, Prepares To Deport Them

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he has signed orders revoking the citizenship of two convicted terrorists and approving their deportation. The move represents the first implementation of legislation passed in February 2023, which allows Israel to revoke the citizenship of convicted terrorists who receive stipends from the Palestinian Authority and expel them from the country.

In a statement, Netanyahu said the two men “were rewarded for their criminal acts by the Palestinian Authority,” and praised Defense Minister Yisrael Katz and Likud lawmaker Ofir Katz for advancing the legislation.

“Thanks to this law, they will be expelled from Israel — and many more like them are on the way,” Netanyahu said.

According to a statement from Katz cited by Ynet, the two individuals are Mahmoud Ahmad and Mohammed Ahmad Hussein al-Halsi.

Ahmad was sentenced to 23 years in prison for carrying out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians. He was released in 2024 and is expected to be deported immediately.

Al-Halsi was sentenced in 2016 to 18 years in prison for stabbing elderly women in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Armon HaNatziv. He will be deported upon his release, the report said.

The law was introduced to target terrorists who continue to receive financial payments from the Palestinian Authority while serving prison sentences. Israeli officials have previously said proceedings have been initiated against hundreds of citizens under the legislation.

Netanyahu said the decision sends a clear message that those who commit acts of terrorism will not only face prison sentences, but also lose their right to remain in the country.

Walla reported that the two men are expected to be deported to the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister’s Office did not immediately confirm the destination.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

