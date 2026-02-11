Antisemitic Incidents in UK Remained Near Record High in 2025, Report Finds

British Jews faced another year of hostility in 2025, as new figures reveal that antisemitic incidents across the United Kingdom remain near record levels.

According to a report released Wednesday by the Community Security Trust (CST), Jewish communities recorded 3,700 antisemitic incidents last year, the second-highest total since the organization began tracking such cases in 1984. The figure represents a 4 percent increase from 2024 and comes just two years after the all-time high of 4,298 incidents in 2023.

The data point to a sustained surge in antisemitism following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing war, which sparked waves of hostility toward Jews across Europe. While levels have fluctuated since then, CST said 2025 showed that the atmosphere of fear and tension has not subsided.

The sharpest spike came after the Yom Kippur jihadist attack on Manchester’s Heaton Park Synagogue — the first fatal antisemitic terror attack in Britain since CST began keeping records. In the week that followed, incidents jumped by 183 percent, with October becoming the worst month of the year.

Further surges followed major international attacks and controversial public events, including an Islamist assault on a Chanukah gathering in Sydney and inflammatory chants broadcast from the Glastonbury Music Festival.

While physical assaults declined slightly, damage and desecration of Jewish property reached a record high. Nearly half of all incidents occurred in London, with Manchester accounting for another major share.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews warned that the figures reflect “an intolerable situation,” urging government and society to confront what it called a growing crisis of hatred and division.

