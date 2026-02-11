Jerusalem Man Accused Of Trying To Burn 12-Year-Old Alive Over Dispute With Father

Prosecutors are moving toward formal charges against a Jerusalem man accused of attempting to burn a 12-year-old boy alive on a bus in the West Bank.

Israeli police say the suspect, in his 30s, attacked the boy earlier this month aboard a bus traveling toward Beitar Illit. According to investigators, the man approached the child mid-ride, pulled out a large plastic bottle filled with gasoline and poured the liquid over him before attempting to ignite it with a pocket lighter.

The boy suffered minor burns and injuries to his arms while trying to fend off the attacker, police said. Surveillance footage from the bus shows liquid being splashed across the floor and seats, followed by a brief struggle in the corner of the frame.

Realizing the danger, the driver stopped the bus and ordered passengers to evacuate, fearing an explosion or fire. In the chaos, the suspect tried to flee along with other riders but was quickly apprehended by nearby IDF forces and transferred to the Etzion police station for questioning.

Police believe the suspect targeted the boy as a way to get back at his father, with whom he had a long-running personal dispute. According to authorities, the man initially considered kidnapping the child but abandoned that plan as too complicated, instead opting for the attempted arson.

“This was a calculated act aimed at harming a family member through their child,” a law enforcement official familiar with the case said.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed that it plans to file a formal indictment by the end of the week. A prosecutor’s declaration was submitted Wednesday, keeping the suspect in custody until at least Friday.

If convicted, the suspect could face years in prison on charges including attempted murder and arson.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)