NYPD Hunts Suspects After Anti-Police Mayor Mamdani Defends Mob That Pelted Officers With Ice

New York City police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking on-duty officers with snow and ice during a violent confrontation in Washington Square Park, as outrage grows over the blatant assault on public servants during a historic blizzard.

The New York City Police Department released new photos Tuesday showing two young men allegedly hurling snowballs at officers who were responding to a disorderly crowd in the Greenwich Village park.

One image shows a suspect lifting a massive snowball—nearly the size of a boulder—over his head, preparing to throw it. Another shows a second suspect standing face-to-face with a uniformed officer while packing ice in his hands.

The incident unfolded around 4 p.m. Monday, hours after a powerful storm dumped nearly two feet of snow across the city.

Authorities say a concerned bystander called 911 to report a group of teens throwing snow from the rooftop of a structure inside Washington Square Park. Two officers assigned to the park responded—and were immediately targeted, with members of the crowd pelting the officers with snow and ice. When backup units arrived in vans, they too were attacked.

The confrontation quickly escalated into chaos, with video showing officers retreating under a barrage of frozen projectiles.

Two officers were hurt in the attack. One suffered a possible contusion near his eye, while another complained of severe head pain after being struck from behind. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Police officials stressed that ice-packed snowballs can cause serious injury and should be treated as dangerous projectiles.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch condemned the incident, calling it “disgraceful” and “criminal.”

Mayor Zohran Mamdani took a notably different tone, initially downplaying the incident and referring to those involved as “kids.” In a post on X, Mamdani wrote that he had seen the videos and urged respect for officers, adding jokingly, “If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me.”

The remarks sparked sharp criticism from law enforcement groups and city officials, who accused the mayor of minimizing an assault on police.

Critics said the response sent the wrong message at a time when attacks on officers are rising nationwide.

Police describe one suspect as being between 18 and 20 years old. The age of the second suspect has not been released.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage, social media videos, and cellphone recordings to identify additional participants. Officials say multiple people may face charges ranging from disorderly conduct to assault on a police officer.

