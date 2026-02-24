VIDEO ROUNDUP: Highlights From President Trump’s 2026 State Of The Union Address

President Donald Trump delivered his 2026 State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. The speech, which touched heavily on his domestic, economic, and foreign policies, clocked in at 1 hour and 48 minutes, setting a new record for the longest State of the Union speech in American history.

Below is a curated set of highlights from his address.

TRUMP: “Our country is back, Bigger and better than ever before!”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump: Less than five months from now, our country will celebrate the 250th Anniversary of our glorious American Independence. This July 4th will mark two and a half centuries of liberty and triumph and freedom in the most exceptional nation ever to exist.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: “The Biden administration and its allies in Congress gave us the worst inflation in the history of our country. But in 12 months, my administration has driven core inflation down to the lowest level in more than 5 years—and in the last 3 months of 2025, it was down to 1.7%.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: Mortgage rates are the lowest in 4 years, and falling fast—and the annual cost of the typical new mortgage is down almost $5,000 dollars just since I took office.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country… and 100% of all jobs created under my administration have been in the private sector.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: “American oil production is up by more than 600,000 barrels per day, and we just received from our new friend and partner, Venezuela, more than 80 million barrels of oil.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: For all these reasons, I say tonight—Members of Congress, THE STATE OF OUR UNION IS STRONG.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

🔥 WILD! Trump on the Democrats refusing to stand and clap: “These people are crazy! Democrats are destroying our country. But we stopped it in the knick of time.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump: “Believe it or not, Hamas worked along with Israel and they dug, and they dug, and they dug. It’s a tough thing to do going through bodies all over. Passing up 100 bodies sometime for each one then found. Tough job. And uhh. They finally got it back to 27. And then they found all 28.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

🚨 TRUMP ON IRAN: Trump says the ‘evil regime killed some 32,000 protesters through shootings and hangings’ and said the terrorist regime can never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

“One thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s #1 sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: Together, we’re building a nation where every child has the chance to reach higher and go further—where government answers to the people, not the powerful—and where the interests of hardworking American Citizens are always our first and ultimate concern.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump calls the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on tariffs “an unfortunate ruling,” as several of the justices sit directly in front of him in the chamber.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: Let’s also ensure that members of Congress cannot corruptly profit from using insider information.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs…That’s why tonight, I’m calling on Congress to pass what we will call the ‘Dalilah Law’—barring any state from granting Commercial Drivers Licenses to illegal aliens.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump on NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani: “I think he’s a nice guy, actually. I speak to him a lot.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

TRUMP: “It’s very simple… all voters must show voter ID… All voters must show proof of citizenship in order to vote.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

President Trump concluded his State of the Union address, which lasted just under two hours, making it the longest in U.S. history.