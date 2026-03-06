Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Purim Celebrated Across Paris With Megillah Readings And Farbrengen [LARGE PHOTO GALLERY]

Jewish communities across Paris marked Purim 5786 with a full day of Megillah readings and celebrations held at several locations throughout the city.

Readings took place at the synagogue on Rue des Rosiers in the historic Jewish quarter, as well as at Chabad Houses in Créteil, Mushka in the 19th arrondissement, and the Chabad House of Flanders in Paris.

The events featured participation by Reb Haim Mellul, Reb Elie Chelky, Reb Mendy Uzan, and Reb Daniel Gabay, who helped lead the Megillah readings and Purim activities.

A special Purim farbrengen was also held at the Chabad House of Flanders, bringing together community members to celebrate the Yom Tov with singing, divrei Torah, and lively participation.

The events were organized by Lubavitch of France under the direction of the shaliach, Rabbi Mendy Azimov.

Photos of the celebrations were taken for YWN by photographer Mordehai Lubecki.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BDE: Kalushiner Rebbe Of Cedarhurst, HaRav Dovid Spiegal Zt”l, Passes Away After Illness

BDE: R’ Mordechai Levi Z”L, Longtime Fixture At The Kosel, Passes Away

Israel Preparing To Reopen Airspace For Limited Departures

Report: Russia Supplying Iran With Intelligence on U.S. Military Positions in Middle East

TRAGIC UPDATE: Investigation Finds Most Victims of Beit Shemesh Missile Strike Were Outside Shelter

British Police Arrest 4 Iranian Spies Accused of Targeting London’s Jewish Community

Israel Pounds Hezbollah With Over 500 Strikes as Hundreds of Thousands Flee Southern Lebanon

Israel Destroys Khamenei’s Underground War Bunker in Massive Airstrike on Tehran Leadership Complex

Missile Fire From Iran Drops Sharply, Down From 90 Per Day To 20

MAJOR SHIFT: US And Venezuela Reestablishing Diplomatic Relations After Maduro’s Ouster