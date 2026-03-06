Purim Celebrated Across Paris With Megillah Readings And Farbrengen [LARGE PHOTO GALLERY]

Jewish communities across Paris marked Purim 5786 with a full day of Megillah readings and celebrations held at several locations throughout the city.

Readings took place at the synagogue on Rue des Rosiers in the historic Jewish quarter, as well as at Chabad Houses in Créteil, Mushka in the 19th arrondissement, and the Chabad House of Flanders in Paris.

The events featured participation by Reb Haim Mellul, Reb Elie Chelky, Reb Mendy Uzan, and Reb Daniel Gabay, who helped lead the Megillah readings and Purim activities.

A special Purim farbrengen was also held at the Chabad House of Flanders, bringing together community members to celebrate the Yom Tov with singing, divrei Torah, and lively participation.

The events were organized by Lubavitch of France under the direction of the shaliach, Rabbi Mendy Azimov.

Photos of the celebrations were taken for YWN by photographer Mordehai Lubecki.

